(1939-2020)
WATERLOO — Rodney Dean Hays, 80, of Waterloo, died Thursday, Jan. 9, at Ravenwood Specialty Care.
He was born in 1939 to Florence Hays in Milfred, Neb. He married Sandy Freeland in Waterloo and later divorced. He married Teresa Fuller in Waterloo and later divorced.
Rodney worked at John Deere in East Moline, Ill., for 30 years.
Survivors: four daughters, Teresa Rapp of Illinois, Dawn (Alan) Zeigler of Ohio, Denise (Andrew) Dawson of Walcott, and Mary Hays of Illinois; a son, Rodney Hays Jr. of Illinois; a brother, Lawrence Heggebo of Waterloo; a sister, Karolyn (Danny) Brunson of Waterloo; 16 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and a sister.
Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be for an hour before services Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorials: to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.
Rodney enjoyed boxing, horses, gardening, and playing sports with his children and grandchildren. Rodney spent a lot of time with his family, and was a great father and loving grandfather who will be missed dearly.
