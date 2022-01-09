CEDAR FALLS-Rodney Dean “Rod” Kampman, 69, of Cedar Falls, died December 29, 2021, in McAllen, Texas. He was born July 4, 1952 in Manchester, Iowa, the son of Albert “Bert” Kampman, Jr. and Mary Fisher Kampman. He married Judy Smith Olsson on November 28, 1980 in Des Moines, Iowa. Rod was in law enforcement and worked with Iowa county and state corrections facilities. He later was involved in several small business ventures and was in restaurant management for several years. Rod retired in 2020 from his position as Executive Director of the Riverview Conference Center in Cedar Falls, where he became involved with the gospel music industry. It was a special day when Rod accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior on May 7, 1965. He was in fellowship with Bethany Bible Chapel in Cedar Falls.