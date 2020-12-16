March 12, 1928-December 5, 2020

Rodger "A" Christensen, 92, of Union, passed away at Valley View Specialty Care in Eldora on December 5, 2020 due to existing medical pre-conditions and Covid-19 complications.

Rodger was born March 12, 1928 in Neenah, WI to Hans and Bessie Christensen, the youngest of 4 children. The family moved to Hampton, IA in 1941. Shortly after graduating Hampton High School in 1945, Rodger enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and obtained the rank of Corporal. He served at the Subic Bay Naval Base in the Philippines as Lead Corporal of the Guard and then Carpenter Shop Supervisor.