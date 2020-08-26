Robyn L. Swartz

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1966-2020)

With brave wings, she flies. Robyn Lynn Swartz, 53, passed away on August 22nd, 2020 after living with cancer.

Robyn was born December 17, 1966, in Waverly, IA to Donna H. Reiners and Robert L. Swartz. She attended Waverly-Shell Rock High School, graduating in 1985. She continued her education at the University of Northern Iowa and studied accounting. She also obtained several professional certifications specific to her career in benefits administration.

Robyn moved to Des Moines, IA, in 1992, and started her career at The Principal Financial Group working with 401(k) plans. She was also employed by Bradley Brown Financial Advisor before joining Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Robyn was an avid fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes, Chicago Cubs, and Denver Broncos, especially Peyton Manning. In her spare time, Robyn played sand volleyball, ran 5k races, and sang karaoke. She also enjoyed holiday baking and spontaneous dance parties in her living room.

Robyn is survived by her mother and stepfather, Donna and Paul Gibson, twin sisters Angie (Tom) Steinick and Amy Swartz, her nieces Emma Ross, Gertrude and Winifred Swartz, and step nephews Greg and Steven (Lizzy) Steinick, and great step-nephew Jason Steinick, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.