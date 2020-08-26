Robyn L. Swartz

(1966-2020)
With brave wings, she flies. Robyn Lynn Swartz, 53, passed away on August 22nd, 2020 after living with cancer.
Robyn was born December 17, 1966, in Waverly, IA to Donna H. Reiners and Robert L. Swartz. She attended Waverly-Shell Rock High School, graduating in 1985. She continued her education at the University of Northern Iowa and studied accounting. She also obtained several professional certifications specific to her career in benefits administration.
Robyn moved to Des Moines, IA, in 1992, and started her career at The Principal Financial Group working with 401(k) plans. She was also employed by Bradley Brown Financial Advisor before joining Marsh & McLennan Companies.
Robyn was an avid fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes, Chicago Cubs, and Denver Broncos, especially Peyton Manning. In her spare time, Robyn played sand volleyball, ran 5k races, and sang karaoke. She also enjoyed holiday baking and spontaneous dance parties in her living room.
Robyn is survived by her mother and stepfather, Donna and Paul Gibson, twin sisters Angie (Tom) Steinick and Amy Swartz, her nieces Emma Ross, Gertrude and Winifred Swartz, and step nephews Greg and Steven (Lizzy) Steinick, and great step-nephew Jason Steinick, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert L. Swartz, maternal grandparents Dyer and Dora Reiners, paternal grandparents Robert H. and Cleo Swartz, and her loyal companion, Lucky.
A private Celebration of Life service was on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at 1 p.m. The celebration may be viewed under Robyn's obituary at Iles Funeral Home website (www.ilescares.com).
Donations can be made in Robyn's name to the Animal Rescue League (ARL) in Des Moines, Iowa, or sent to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.