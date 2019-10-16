(1975-2019)
WATERLOO — Robin Shatek, 43, of Waterloo, died Friday, Oct. 11, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo.
She was born Oct. 14, 1975, in Cedar Falls, daughter of Robert N. “Bob” and Charlene G. Smith Kressley. She married Ryan Shatek on Aug. 14, 2004, at Cedar Valley Community Church in Waterloo.
Robin graduated from Cedar Falls High School. She then graduated from the University of Northern Iowa with a bachelor’s in human services and a minor in Russian. She worked as a paraeducator at Central Middle School for the last two years and was also a mentor for the JOB Foundation. She had previously worked at Lutheran Services and at the Western Home. Robin was a member of Hope City Church.
Survived by: her husband; their children, Charlena, Kresston and Sailor Shatek, all of Waterloo; her father of Cedar Falls; her parents-in-law, Robert and Diane Shatek of New Hampton; three brothers-in-law, Jason (Joy) Shatek of Nashua‚ Mike (Joy Lynn) Shatek of New Hampton, and Matt (Patricia) Shatek of Hastings‚ Minn.; and her grandmother, Arlene Kressley.
Preceded in death by: her mother; her grandparents, Gilbert and Grace Smith; and her grandfather, Bernard Kressley.
Services: 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Hope City Church, Waterloo, with burial in Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens, Cedar Falls. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at the church.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: the family will donate memorials to charities that Robin was passionate about.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
