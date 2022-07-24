June 20, 1943-July 16, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Roberta Maxine Simmons, 79, of Cedar Falls passed away at Allen Memorial on July 16, 2022. She was born on June 20, 1943, the daughter of Robert and Dorothy (McCombs) Griefnow. On June 1961, Roberta graduated from East High. She married Roger Simmons on October 1961.

Roberta was a teacher in the Waterloo school system for many years. She enjoyed online shopping, fingernail polish and loved her collection of purses, shoes, pajamas.

Left to cherish her memory are her sisters, Sharon Wightman and Donna Brandhorst and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband.