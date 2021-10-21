WATERLOO-Roberta Mae Fleming was born September 23, 1935 in Waterloo, IA the Daughter of Howard and Mildred (Krueger) Yocom. She was a Graduate of East High School. She was an honor roll student and was involved in many activities. She was multitalented and enjoyed drawing, painting, but most of all crafting and decorating cakes. She married John W. Teare Jr on June 27, 1953 and together they had 2 daughters Jackie ( Chris ) Drafahl of Winthrop, IA and Teri ( Pat ) Cronan of Waterloo IA. They later divorced. She married Harvie Fleming on May 22, 1987 and they were together until her passing. She held positions at Rath Packing, Chamberlains Mfg, and Powers Mfg during her work career. Roberta passed away on Monday October 11, 2021 at the age of 86. She is preceded in death by her parents, a sister Ramona Shoemaker, Great Granddaughter Kirsten Taylor, and Great Grandson Scott. Roberta is survived by her husband Harvie, her daughters Jackie and Teri, 8 Grandchildren, 13 Great Grandchildren, and 2 Great Greatgrandchildren, a brother Craig ( Julie ) Yocom and sisters Darlene ( David ) Tammel and Vickie ( Charlie ) Aten. Committal of ashes is being held in Huron, South Dakota and the Celebration of Life will be October 24th 2021 from 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM at the Amvets in Hudson IA.