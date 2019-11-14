Roberta Gutknecht

(1935-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Roberta Mae Gutknecht, 84, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, Nov. 11, at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
She was born Oct. 8, 1935, in Waterloo, the daughter of Glenn D. and Mary A. (Heichel) Brown. She married Harry P. Gutknecht on Aug. 22, 1955, in Waterloo. He died March 1, 2011.
Roberta graduated from Hudson High School. She farmed with her husband for many years near Hudson. Roberta also worked many part-time jobs, and she and her husband owned Midwest Tour and Travel.
She was a member of Hammond Avenue Brethren Church, serving on many church committees.
Survived by: her two daughters, Debbie (Randy) Nieman of Shell Rock and Connie (Danny Gates) Taplin of Cedar Falls; four grandchildren, Clayton (Melissa) Nieman, Anna (Nathan) Stoner, Allison (fiancé Zac Lyon) Taplin and Alexis Taplin; four great-grandchildren, Lyla Taplin, Trigg Stoner, Caylor Hoffer and Eden Nieman; and her sister, Gleneva Belice of La Jolla, Calif.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; and a sister, Arlene Brown.
Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Hammond Avenue Brethren Church in Waterloo, with burial at Hudson Cemetery in Hudson. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home in Cedar Falls, and one hour before the service at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family for charitable donations.
Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Roberta loved sports and watching the Iowa State Cyclones and Chicago Cubs, Bears and Bulls. She also spent summers with her family and friends at their cabin on Lake Ada, near Pine River, Minn. Roberta loved to bake for her family and friends. She kept a daily diary in her Bible verse calendar.
