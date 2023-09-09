Roberta "Bert" Eller

December 5, 1953 - September 5, 2023

Roberta "Bert" Eller, 69, died peacefully at home of natural causes on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.

She was born on December 5, 1953, in Nevada, IA, the daughter of Billie Joe and Doris McIntire. She graduated from Nevada High School in 1972. On September 2nd of the same year, she was united in marriage to Carey Eller. Bert worked alongside Carey in the office for her family's business, Eller Insulation. Prior to working with Carey, Bert spent many years in the banking industry, meeting and connecting with others who know and love her to this day.

Bert was the best of cooks and bakers and loved sharing this with her family more than anything. She mastered the art of the snickerdoodle, frosted sugar cookies, and all things Sunday dinner thanks to her Grandma Hill. She'd tell you her secret ingredient was butter and Carey would never disagree. She even kept baggies of these goodies in the freezer so they were easy to share with everyone from the mailman to the dentist. She loved golf and would jump on a course whenever someone she loved asked. If she wasn't in the kitchen or on a golf course you could find her cheering for her grandkids on the court or field. She kept track of their schedules in handwritten notes, posting them on her fridge.

Berta was loved by everyone who met her. Her blonde hair, friendly smile, and twinkly eyes lit up the room and she made everyone feel important and loved. Her laugh was contagious. She's now joyfully reunited, holding hands with Carey, her one true love, who passed away three years ago, as they enjoy the view of their loved ones together.

Bert is survived by her children, Tiffany (Glenn) Vaske of Tiffin and Troy (Kasey) Eller of Cedar Falls; grandchildren, Joe, Delaney, and Lauren Vaske of Tiffin, and Luke and Ty Eller of Cedar Falls; and sisters, Rita (Mark) Myers of Pleasant Hill, Rhonda Goosic of Altoona, and Rebecca (Buddy) Redling of Bailey's Harbor, WI. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carey.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, September 12, 2023, from 3:00-5:00 p.m. at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls. Friends and family are invited to a celebration of life for Bert and Carey immediately following visitation at Cedar Falls Amvets, Post 49 beginning at 5:30 p.m. Graveside services will be Wednesday, September 13th at 10:00 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery in Cedar Falls.

Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.