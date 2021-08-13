September 22, 1926-August 9, 2021
Robert Wilbur (Bob) Lehman formerly of Waterloo, passed away on August 9, 2021 at Bickford Senior Living in Cedar Falls. Bob was born on September 22, 1926 in Waterloo to Chris and Hulda (Stromer) Lehman. He graduated from West High School, class of 1944. Bob served in the 7th Army Infantry Division from 1944-1946, serving in the Pacific. He married Marlys Lee in 1948. They were happily married for 60 years before she passed away in 2008. Bob was a proud paperboy for the Courier in his youth. He worked for John G. Miller and Cardinal Construction retiring in 1989 as President of Cardinal Construction.
Bob was a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Waterloo. He was a member and past president of the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC). Bob was a past Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 29 at Castle Hill School. Bob built the past two houses he lived in on Rainbow Drive where he resided for 66 years. He wintered in Mission, TX. Bob enjoyed playing cards, golf and his family.
Survived by 3 sons Gregg (Debra) of Hartford, TN, Steven (Deborah) of Waterloo, Kevin of Culver, IN; daughter-in-law, Mary Lehman of Marion; 2 sisters, Edna Brisco of Glendale, AZ and Darlene Sherwood of Evansdale; 1 brother, Harry Lehman of Waterloo; a long-time friend, Nancy Cole; 8 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Marlys, his parents, Chris and Hulda, son, Rick, brothers, Herb, Harold, John, Ray, Vernon; sisters, Viola Klebs, Evelyn Sapp, Margaret Springer, and Florence Tovar.
Memorials may be directed to Our Saviors Lutheran Church. A visitation will be held at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories on Sunday, August 15, 2021 from 3:00 – 5:00 PM, with a service on Monday, August 16, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Our Saviors Lutheran Church. After the burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery, a luncheon will be held at the church. Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.