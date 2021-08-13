September 22, 1926-August 9, 2021

Robert Wilbur (Bob) Lehman formerly of Waterloo, passed away on August 9, 2021 at Bickford Senior Living in Cedar Falls. Bob was born on September 22, 1926 in Waterloo to Chris and Hulda (Stromer) Lehman. He graduated from West High School, class of 1944. Bob served in the 7th Army Infantry Division from 1944-1946, serving in the Pacific. He married Marlys Lee in 1948. They were happily married for 60 years before she passed away in 2008. Bob was a proud paperboy for the Courier in his youth. He worked for John G. Miller and Cardinal Construction retiring in 1989 as President of Cardinal Construction.

Bob was a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Waterloo. He was a member and past president of the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC). Bob was a past Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 29 at Castle Hill School. Bob built the past two houses he lived in on Rainbow Drive where he resided for 66 years. He wintered in Mission, TX. Bob enjoyed playing cards, golf and his family.