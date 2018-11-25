Robert Weber, 76, of Des Moines, Iowa was called home to Heaven on November 21, following a brief illness at Iowa Methodist Medical Center. He was born in Stout, IA, the son of Edward and Viola Weber.
Funeral services are at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 27, 2018, at Hamilton’s near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave., Des Moines, IA. Burial will be at Highland Memory Gardens. Family will greet friends from 5 to 8 p.m., on Monday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
