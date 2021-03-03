Robert Wayne McInroy

CEDAR FALLS-Robert (Bob/Mac) Wayne McInroy passed from this life on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at the age of 79. He was born on July 27, 1941 at Allen Memorial Hospital, Waterloo, Iowa to Forrest (Bill) & Lorraine (Scheidecker) McInroy. He grew up and attended elementary & high school in Cedar Falls, Iowa. After high school, he enlisted in the Army National Guard. When his training ended, he went to work full time for the Army National Guard, 133rd Infantry, in Waterloo, Iowa. He was a PBO (property book officer). Bob married his “nutsy” Janet Bills, on May 3, 1964 and later moved to Denver, Iowa to raise his family. He retired from the Army National Guard, as a 1st Sergeant, E8, after 32 years of service. After retirement he and his beautiful wife moved to Wisconsin, where he took on a part time job, in Spooner, with the Wisconsin DNR, just to keep busy. Although his job started out as part time it soon turned into full time position and he spent most of his days on the many lakes in the area counting fish and answering fisherman’s questions. He enjoyed his job because he got to meet new people every day. He retired from the Wisconsin DNR after 21 years. In 2018 he and Janet returned to Cedar Falls to be closer to their children.