Robert "Bob" Wamsley

August 20, 1931-March 22, 2023

CLARKSVILLE-Robert “Bob” Dean Wamsley, age 91, was born the son of Truman and Fannie (Wygle) Wamsley on August 20, 1931, on the family farm in rural Greene, Iowa. He received his education from Greene High School and graduated in 1949. Bob enlisted in the United States Army in 1952 and served in Korea during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in 1954.

On August 25, 1957, Bob was united in marriage with LaDonna Soldwisch at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waverly, Iowa. The couple made their home on a farm south of Clarksville. In 1963 they moved west of Clarksville, on Bob's family farm, where they raised their three daughters. During this time, Bob raised feed lot cattle, hogs, and crops. The couple moved into Clarksville in 2015, to their current home and Bob continued to help with the farm.

Bob was an active member of St. John Lutheran Church, where he served as church council President and was also involved in many activities. Through the years Bob was a member of many organizations and also had served on their boards which include; the Butler County Soybean Association, Butler County Pork Producers, Farm Credit Board, Corn Growers of Iowa, and C.A.R.D. He proudly served as the Commander of the Clarksville AMVETS for several years.

In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, traveling with LaDonna throughout the country and abroad, taking family fishing trips to Minnesota, participating in Men's Golf League on Thursday nights, and especially loved restoring and collecting International Harvester tractors. Most of all he loved the time spent with his entire family, especially the time spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

On Wednesday, March 22, 2023, Bob passed away at Waverly Health Center due to complications of pneumonia. He is preceded in death by his wife, LaDonna Wamsley (July 29, 2021); parents; one grandson, Trae Bohlen; and four sisters, Geneva Peterson, Trula Whinfield, Maezene Anderson, and Lois Roedel.

Bob is survived by three daughters, Sandra (Mike) Ruby of Greene, JoLynn (Steve) Bohlen of Wapello, and Tracy (Joe) Faust of Waterloo; six grandchildren, Wesley Ruby, Tyler Ruby, Tia Bohlen (Fiancé Cody Goehring), Toni Bohlen, Kesley (Colton) Carriger, and Karter Faust; six great-grandchildren, Paisley, Oakley, and Hadley Ruby, Sawyer and Adelyn Goehring and Carson Carriger; sisters-in-law, Darlene Ball of Geneseo, Illinois and Alice Soldwisch of Readlyn, Iowa.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at the St. John Lutheran Church with burial in the Lynwood Cemetery, both in Clarksville.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday, at the Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Clarksville Funeral Home, and one hour before services at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com