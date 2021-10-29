September 25, 1937-October 26, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Robert W. Waseskuk, 84, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.

He was born September 25, 1937, in Wagner, SD, the son of Robert and Pansy (Peniska) Waseskuk. He was raised on the Meskwaki Settlement and graduated from South Tama High School in 1956. After graduation he attended the University of Iowa and Parsons College. On January 31, 1959, he was united in marriage to Polly E. Parks in Iowa City. She preceded him in death in February 2011.

He was employed at Standard Golf in Cedar Falls for 35 years as a National Sales Representative and National Sales Manager, affording him the opportunity to travel the United States and Canada. During his 35 years at Standard Golf “Chief” was a well-respected member of the national golf community. There wasn’t a 19th hole he hasn’t visited.

Robert is survived by his four sons: Wade (Edith) of Miami Lakes, FL, Blake (Mindy), Drew (Angela) both of Cedar Falls, and Chad (Sara) of West Des Moines; and eight grandchildren: Anthony, Sebastian, Grace, Gabriel, Laney, Landon, Haley, and Taya. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Barbara Jean Johnson, and his brother, Jimmy Ward, and many others from his family on the settlement.

Services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 1, 2021 at the Richardson Funeral Service, with interment in the Greenwood Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home and also one hour prior to the service on Monday. Online condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com. Memorials can be directed to the family.