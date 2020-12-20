Robert W. Sherwood

On Saturday, December 12, 2020, Robert William Sherwood passed away in his home at the age of 58. He was born on December 31, 1961 in Waterloo Iowa. Robert is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Gertrude Sherwood. Robert is survived by his three sons, Bobby (Amber), Derek and Cody Sherwood. A Celebration of Life for Robert will be held at a later date in 2021.