(1930-2018)
OELWEIN — Robert W. Ruark, 88, of Oelwein, died Dec. 1.
He was born Oct. 2, 1930, in Greencastle, Ind., to Ola and Dallas C. Ruark. He married Virginia Erickson; she preceded him in death.
He graduated from Dana high school, served in the army during the Korean War and then graduated with a mechanical engineering degree from Purdue University. Bob began his career as an engineer at Link Belt Co. in Chicago. He then worked at companies in Aurora, Ill., Wake Forest, N.C., and Clintonville, Wis., before deciding to start his own conveyor business, ABCO Engineering, in Oelwein in 1967. He retired from the company in 2015. He served on the executive board of directors of the Iowa Association of Business and Industry, president of Iowan’s for Right To Work and as chairman of the Oelwein Airport Commission. After his wife passed, Bob moved to Texas in 2016.
Survived by: two daughters, Trish (Bill) King of Crosby, Texas, Ginny (John) Wessels of Lawrence, Kan.; his grandchildren, Kelsey King Ryan (Andrew) of Houston, Jenica Wessels Harwood (Sam) of Lawrence, Kirsten King Gay (Trent) of Houston, Joe Wessels (Brittany) of Lawrence, Sam Wessels of Portland, Ore., and Thomas King (Jai Morgan) of Sydney, Australia; four great-grandchildren, Bennett, Beckham and Bowen Harwood and Elliot Gay; his brother, Gerald “Cork” (Ann) “Nan” of Indianapolis; and a sister-in-law, Barb Anderson of Longmeadow, Ma.
Preceded in death by: his wife; and a stepson, John Dutko.
Celebration of life: 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 14, at Geilenfeld Funeral Home with reception to follow. The family requests that you come to share your special memories of Bob.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to Stanley Union Church or the MDS Foundation.
Bob had a lifelong obsession with airplanes and flying, which culminated in his obtaining his private pilot’s license. He delighted in giving free plane rides to anyone old or young. Bob’s sense of fun and adventure (and his sense of humor) continued for all of his 88 years.
