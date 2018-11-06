INDEPENDENCE — Robert William “Bob” Breitsprecher, 87, of Independence, died Friday, Nov. 2, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo.
He was born May 26, 1931, in Postville, son of William Henry and Vivian Amanda (Peyer) Breitsprecher. On May 22, 1956, he married Eileen Marie Riehle in St. Bridgett’s Catholic Church, Bluffton.
Bob graduated from Canton (Minn.) High School in 1950 and served in the U.S. Army from 1951-53 during the Korean Conflict. In 1969 Bob became employed with the Walnut Grove Co. until the company closed in 1986, and he also worked for Ag Services, both in Independence, retiring in 1996.
He was a member of a stock car racing team in Independence and bowled in the Independence Bowling League.
Survived by: his wife; seven children, Marcia (David) Sproul of Jesup, Judy (Kenny) Estling and Dale Breitsprecher, both of Independence, Dean (Kendra) Breitsprecher of Dayton, Mark Breitsprecher, and Wayne (Betty) Breitsprecher, both of Independence, and Sherry (John) Osborne of Grinnell; 19 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Miles Breitsprecher of Mable, Minn.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a sister; Joyce Baker; and a brother, Jerry Breitsprecher.
Services: noon Friday, Nov. 9, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Independence, with burial at a later date. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held immediately following the services at the Henderson Event Center in Independence, with a 1:30 p.m. military memorial service. Reiff Family Center’s Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Condolences may be left at www.reifffamilycenter.com.
Bob worked two jobs most of his adult life to support his family and loved playing cards and spending time with family and friends.
