August 1, 1944-July 29, 2022

CEDAR FALLS–Robert W. “Bob” Jordan, 77, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, July 29, 2022, at his home.

He was born August 1, 1944, in Perry, IA, the son of Robert R. and Helen L. (Petty) Jordan. On March 4, 1967, he was united in marriage to Kathleen Moon in Cedar Falls. He received his bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Northern Iowa in 1967. He was employed as a Financial Advisor with CUNA Mutual, retiring in 2007. He was active in the Kiwanis Club, Elks Club, Jordan House, Rocky Mountain Conservancy, and the SIP Investment Club.

Bob is survived by his wife of Cedar Falls, daughter, Jennifer (Kevin) DeRoos of Dallas Center, and two grandchildren, Jordan and Cameron DeRoos.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Patricia A. Berkley.

Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 4, 2022, at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be at Jordan Cemetery in West Des Moines. Memorials may be directed to the West Des Moines Historical Society (The Jordan House), and Cedar Bend Humane Society. Online condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.