August 1, 1944-July 29, 2022
CEDAR FALLS–Robert W. “Bob” Jordan, 77, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, July 29, 2022, at his home.
He was born August 1, 1944, in Perry, IA, the son of Robert R. and Helen L. (Petty) Jordan. On March 4, 1967, he was united in marriage to Kathleen Moon in Cedar Falls. He received his bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Northern Iowa in 1967. He was employed as a Financial Advisor with CUNA Mutual, retiring in 2007. He was active in the Kiwanis Club, Elks Club, Jordan House, Rocky Mountain Conservancy, and the SIP Investment Club.
Bob is survived by his wife of Cedar Falls, daughter, Jennifer (Kevin) DeRoos of Dallas Center, and two grandchildren, Jordan and Cameron DeRoos.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Patricia A. Berkley.
Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 4, 2022, at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be at Jordan Cemetery in West Des Moines. Memorials may be directed to the West Des Moines Historical Society (The Jordan House), and Cedar Bend Humane Society. Online condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.