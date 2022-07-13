May 26, 1935-July 10, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Robert W. “Bob” Emmert, 87, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, July 10, 2022, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

He was born May 26, 1935, in Eldora, son of Horace and Bernice Unrau Emmert. He graduated from Reinbeck High School in 1952 and attended Iowa State University. He served in the United States Army.

Bob married Norma Nichols May 6, 1961, at Burton Avenue Baptist Church in Waterloo. He worked for John Deere for 31 years, retiring from the Product Engineering Center in 1987 as a senior designer.

He was a member of Grace Reformed Church in Waterloo where he sang in the choir. He was a former member of Orchard Hill Church for 26 years, where he served as a deacon and sang in the choir.

Bob is survived by his wife, Norma of Cedar Falls; a son, Steven (Eileen) Emmert of Chandler, AZ; a daughter, Sheryl (Dennis) Maurer of Hudson; two granddaughters; six bonus grandchildren; and nine bonus great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and three brothers, John Edward at birth, and two unnamed infant brothers.

The family requests those not feeling well to please stay home. There will be a live stream of services available on Bob’s obituary page on the Locke website.

Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 16, at Locke at Tower Park with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Military honors by Cedar Falls AMVETS Post #49 Honor Guard and Iowa Army National Guard Funeral Honor Guard. Visitation for one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, Fresh Wind Ministries of Western Home Communities, or Grace Reformed Church. Visit www.LockeFuneralServices.com for more information and a link to the live stream.