Try 1 month for 99¢
Robert W. "Bob" Daniels

Robert W. "Bob" Daniels

REINBECK — Robert “Bob” Daniels, 96, of Reinbeck, formerly of Waterloo, died Sunday, Oct. 28, at Parkview Manor Nursing Home.

He was born July 12, 1922, in Ossian, son of Charles and Grace Rathbun Daniels. He married Mildred Minnie Skaim on Jan. 5, 1947, at Pontoppidan Lutheran Church, rural Decorah; she died Dec. 28, 2004.

Bob attended Frankville Township Schools. He worked for the Pacific Fruit Express in California and the Illinois Central Railroad in Waterloo until his retirement in 1985. Bob served in the U.S. Navy during World War II.

He was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waterloo.

Survived by: two sons, Dennis (Barb) Daniels and Tom (Mary) Daniels, both of Waterloo; a daughter-in-law, Linda Daniels of Dike; 10 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild; and a sister, Betty Wiltgen of Harmony, Minn.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; a son, Larry Daniels; and five brothers Ray, Don, Walt, Lester and Chuck Daniels.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 1, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo, and also for an hour before services at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church and Cedar Valley Hospice

Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Robert W. "Bob" Daniels (1922-2018)
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments