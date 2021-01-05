Robert W. Bartels

Robert Bartels was born in Randalia on June 1, 1924, baptized at Hope Lutheran church Westgate, Iowa and confirmed at Richfield church in Richfield, Iowa. Bob attended School Center Number 5 in Randalia, Iowa and graduated high school in Alpha, Iowa. Except for a brief period when he lived and worked in Waterloo, Bob spent his whole life in Fayette county Iowa. During the time he worked at John Deere in Waterloo, he married Eileen Potratz and they briefly lived in Waterloo before making their permanent home in Westgate, Iowa. Bob and Eileen married at St. Peter Lutheran in Westgate. Both were longtime members of St. Peter where Bob served as a deacon, church treasurer, and chair of the finance committee. Bob was active in city matters as a Westgate councilman and volunteer fireman. Bob worked for nearly 40 years as a distributor for Standard Oil and later for the Maynard Coop. Bob enjoyed fishing and boating in the Mississippi for many years with his family and later spent many hours playing golf at Big Rock in Fayette with friends. Preceded in death by his father Sam and Adella (Pipho), wife Eileen (Potratz) and daughter Linda. Survivors include daughter Cindy, son Steve (Sam) and granddaughters Whitney & Natalie.