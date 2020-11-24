Robert Van Sickle, Jr. of Marshalltown, formerly Cedar Falls, was born July 10, 1947 in Bethesda, MD; the son of Robert and Madeline “Madge” (Berner) Van Sickle, Jr. He graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1965. He served in the United States Navy and served on the USS Hornet. He married Diana Mae Smith on September 5, 1970 at Grace Lutheran Church; she preceded him in death on January 14, 2013. Robert worked at the Des Moines Register and Waterloo Distribution Bureau helping deliver papers in the Cedar Valley. He owned and operated the Kwik Shop in Cedar Falls on Rownd St, then purchased Bernie’s, which he renamed B&D Grocery. Later, he worked at various convenience stores in the Cedar Valley. After he retired, he continued newspaper delivery and being an Uber driver. Robert was a season ticket holder for the Waterloo Black Hawks and the Waterloo Bucks. He enjoyed reading military and mystery books.