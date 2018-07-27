INDEPENDENCE — Robert D. Sprague, 74, of Independence, died at home Monday, July 23.
He was born in Independence on Nov. 28, 1943, son of Gordon and Elma (Williamson) Sprague. On Aug. 8, 1964, he married Veronica “Vicky” Jane King in Waterloo.
Mr. Sprague attended high school in Clear Lake. He worked for 33 years on various production lines at the engine works at John Deere in Waterloo. Then he worked for eight years at ModComp Homes in Independence before retiring in 2008.
He was a member of the U.A.W. Local No. 838 in Waterloo.
Survived by: his wife; two sons, Bob (Enrique Mukul) Sprague of Silver Spring, Md., and Joe (Vanessa Lee) Sprague of Quasqueton; and two granddaughters, Amber Sprague and Ashley Sprague.
Preceded in death by: his parents.
Celebration of Life gathering: from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 28, at White Funeral Home in Independence, with a noon prayer service.
Condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and taking care of his family’s rental property.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.