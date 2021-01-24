August 3, 1930-January 17, 2021

Robert Schweitzer was born August 3, 1930 in Miller, SD; the son of Harv and Alice (Beckler) Schweitzer. He owned and operated General Electronics in Waterloo for 33 years. Robert served in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict on the USS Bremerton from 1951 until 1955. He was an FT2 Instrument Man and received the National Defense Medal, Korean Service Medal “3 Stars”, United Nations Service Medal, China Service Medal and Korean Presidential Unit Citation. Robert enjoyed woodworking, fishing and golfing.

Robert passed away on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown at the age of 90. He is preceded in death by his parents; a son Greg Schweitzer, a son-in-law Wade Harrison; two brothers: Merle Schweitzer and Don Schweitzer and two sisters: Betty Schweitzer and Berndetta Oldfield. Robert is survived by a son Terry Schweitzer of Waterloo; a step-son, Gary (Vicki) Sieben of Waterloo; a daughter Jackie (Rich) Peterson of Waterloo; four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Unit at the Iowa Veterans Home.

Private family services will be held.

Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com