Robert Samuel McMurdock was born on February 29, 1940, in Bangalore, India, the son of Robert and Rebecca (Hutton) McMurdock. His family moved to Belfast, Ireland after WWII. Robert went to school in Ireland and then attended Faith Mission College in Edinburgh, Scotland, under the tutelage of a famous revivalist, Duncan Campbell. He then did mission work with children in Scotland. Robert went to the US and received a Masters’ Degree from Azusa Pacific University in Azusa, California. He was then called to Taiwan and was a missionary for 8 years among aboriginal tribes and then spent another 8 years as the Dean and President of Nazarene Theological College in Taiwan. Robert then returned to the US and pastored a Chinese speaking church in Anchorage, Alaska. While in Anchorage, he met Claudia Kancius and they were married on July 29, 1996. The couple made their home in Waterloo. Robert then pastored Heartland Community Church in LaPorte City, Faith Wesleyan Church in Cedar Falls, and founded the Church of Promise near Buckingham. After retiring from pastoring, Robert worked for 7 years as a chaplain with Cedar Valley Hospice until 2020. He was beloved by many people and was always considered a humble and caring person. He always had time for people, especially over a cup of coffee.