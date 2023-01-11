Robert Roy Fread was born April 8, 1935, in Blue Ash, OH, to Lesetta (Schwegler) and Claude L. Fread, Sr. He graduated from Sycamore High School in 1953 and served for two years in the US Army, stationed in West Germany. On November 25, 1961, Bob married Beverly J. Rankin. Bob always needed to be active, remodeling or fixing things around the house. He enjoyed time with family, attending summer concerts with Bev, and following the Cincinnati Reds, and later, Waterloo Bucks baseball. Raised in St. John’s Evangelical and Reformed Church in Reading, OH, he was then a charter member of Evandale Community Church, OH, serving on boards, as head usher and chairing many congregational suppers. In later years he enjoyed being part of Ripley United Church of Christ, Traer, IA. He and Bev moved to the Western Home Communities in Cedar Falls, IA, in 2011, to be close to family. He passed from this life on January 8, 2023, with family by his side at the Martin Suites of the Western Home Communities.