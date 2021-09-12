WATERLOO-Robert “Rocky” Stone, 95, of Waterloo, died Fri, Sept. 10, 2021, at Windhaven of Western Home Communities. He was born May 18, 1926, in Decorah the son of Edgar Dean and Pearl Jackson Stone. He was a graduate of West Union High School and graduated from Barber College in Cedar Rapids. He married Arlene E. Meyerhoff on June 14, 1953, in Readlyn; she preceded him in death on May 22, 2014. Rocky worked as a Barber for over 60 years, owning and operating Rocky's Barber Shop. Survived by: a son, Doug (Martha) Stone of Cedar Falls; a daughter, Mary (Marty) Anderson of Forest City; 4 grandchildren, John and David Stone of Madison, WI, Amanda (Eddie) Bajric and Sarah (Andy Guild) Anderson all of Des Moines; a great-granddaughter on the way; nieces and nephews; and 2 cousins, Paul and Maxine Stone. Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife Arlene, of 61 years; one sister, Barbara Smith Powell; and a niece and nephew. Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thurs, Sept. 16, 2021, at Cedar Valley Church, with burial in the Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Locke Funeral Home and one hour before the service at the church. Memorials: may be directed to Windhaven at Western Home Communities. Locke Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements 319-233-6138. Online condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralhome.com.