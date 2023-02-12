Robert Ray “Bob” Olson,

January 1, 2023

CEDAR FALLS-Robert Ray “Bob” Olson, 95, of Cedar Falls, peacefully passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Western Home Communities-The Deery Suites.

Memorial services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Western Home Communities-Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls with visitation one hour prior to the service. Following luncheon, family graveside service at Fairview Cemetery in Cedar Falls.

In lieu of flowers, Bob's memorial preferences are to the Mary Taylor Scholarship Fund through the Western Home Foundation, Cedar Valley Hospice, and the Salvation Army.

