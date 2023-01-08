August 10, 1927-January 1, 2023

CEDAR FALLS-Robert Ray “Bob” Olson, 95, of Cedar Falls, peacefully passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Western Home Communities-The Deery Suites.

He was born in Moline, IL, on August 10, 1927, the son of Carl and Virginia (Zollars) Olson. He graduated from Central High School in Detroit, MI, then received a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the Illinois Institute of Technology, Chicago, and an MBA at the University of Northern Iowa in 1984. He worked as an engineer at John Deere for 32 years. Bob was a Navy veteran and an active member of the Northeast Iowa Woodcarvers. He was also involved in the Boy Scouts with his sons and was a Scout Master in the local Boy Scout Troop.

On November 26, 1953, he was united in marriage to Rhoda Hanger in Dubuque, IA. Together they enjoyed traveling and supporting their children while they participated in high school and college sports. He and Rhoda were members of St. Timothys United Methodist Church for over 50 years and now the Fresh Wind Ministries of the Western Home.

Bob was a lifelong learner. He was a self-taught wood carver and became highly skilled in the style of intarsia (a form of wood inlaying). In addition, he taught himself to make stained glass projects. He enjoyed creating these items and then giving them away to others. He would never take payment for any of his work, but rather would say, “Make a donation to your favorite charity.” He was a giver and enjoyed sharing his talents with others, not for his benefit, but for the benefit of others.

Bob is survived by his wife; son, Peter (Cindy) Olson of Cedar Falls and their children, Justin (Karley) Olson and Courtney (Tim) Menke; daughter, Jeanne Olson of Waterloo and her daughter, Kimberly (Matthew) Morgan; daughter, Elizabeth “Betty” Olson of Boise, ID; son, Todd (Sheila) Olson of Farmington, MN and their children, Brittany and Connor Olson; and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Carl Olson.

Memorial services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Western Home Communities-Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls with visitation one hour prior to the service. Inurnment at Fairview Cemetery in Cedar Falls.

In lieu of flowers, Bob’s memorial preferences are to the Mary Taylor Scholarship Fund through the Western Home Foundation, Cedar Valley Hospice, and the Salvation Army.

