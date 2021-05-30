July 13, 1925-May 26, 2021

WATERLOO-Robert R. Eastman was born July 13, 1925 in Waterloo, the son of Robert L. and Maude (Yeager) Eastman. He served on USS Hoggatt Bay during World War II in the United States Navy. Robert was married to Louise Dean on June 7, 1947; she preceded him in death on September 22, 2015. He worked as a foreman at Rath’s and for over 20 years hauling bundles of the Courier to small towns. Robert loved dancing, country western music and motorcycle riding. He was known for his great sense of humor and joke telling.

Robert passed away on May 26, at Friendship Village, he was 95. He is preceded in death by his wife, two grandchildren and nine siblings. Robert is survived by three daughters: Barbara (Dennis) Dietz of Waterloo, Donna (Bill) Aegerter of West Des Moines and Linda (Jim) Paine of Clive; five grandchildren and several great and great-great grandchildren.

Memorials may be directed to the Salvation Army or donor’s choice.

Visitation will be Tuesday, June 1, at Hammond Ave. Brethren Church, 1604 Hammond Ave, from 10:00 to 11:00 am

Services will be Tuesday, June 1, at Hammond Ave. Brethren Church at 11:00 am