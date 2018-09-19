WATERLOO — Robert Dale Primmer, 97, of Waterloo, died Friday, Sept. 14, at Bickford Cottage, Cedar Falls.
He was born Aug. 9, 1921, in Mount Auburn, son of Mont and Hazel (Turner) Primmer. On July 8, 1942, he married Frances Mabel Jones in Lancaster, Mo. She preceded him in death.
Bob graduated from La Porte City High School. He served in Long Beach, Calif., France and Italy during World War II in the U.S. Air Force from 1942-46. He worked for Rundel Oil Company delivering fuel oil, then for Waterloo Motor Supply, Fogdall RV delivering travel trailers and for area car dealers delivering vehicles.
Survived by: a son, Dave (Connie) Primmer of Waterloo; a daughter, Sue Ellyn Rebik of Arlington, Texas; four grandchildren, Dr. Kristen Rebik, Dr. Jon Rebik, Tina (Clayton) McDivitt and Tracey (David) Dunn; five great-grandchildren, Valarie Dunn, Vanessa Dunn, Olivia Dunn, Brooke Mooney and Chase McDivitt; nieces and nephews, Mel (Lynda) Primmer, Norman (Becky) Primmer and Diana (Perry) Robinson; and special friends, Jim Fogdall and Glenn Purdy.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; a grandson, Robert Rebik; and two brothers, James (Lois) Primmer and Harold Primmer.
Services: 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 21, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, with burial and graveside military rites at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20, at the funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed to the family for distribution to Bickford Cottage and UnityPoint Hospice.
Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.
Bob loved red miniature dachshunds, enjoyed classic cars, used to drive stock cars and going salmon fishing up North. In his younger years, he enjoyed camping and going to national hot air balloon rallies. Most of all, Bob will be remembered as a warm, kind and generous man who loved his family and friends dearly.
