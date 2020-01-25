Robert Pierson
(1951-2020)

WATERLOO — Robert W. Pierson, 68, of Waterloo, died Thursday, Jan. 23, at Mercy One Cedar Falls Medical Center, Cedar Falls.

He was born Jan. 29, 1951, in Waterloo, son of Orval and Jewel (Gray) Pierson. He married Jolene Ford on Aug. 4, 2001, in Waterloo.

Robert graduated from Waterloo East High School and served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He worked at John Deere and Co. as an assembler and had been a committee man.

Survivors: his wife; two daughters, Dana (Michael) Schilling, and Sarah (John) Moses, both of Waterloo; his mother, Jewel Cotton of Parkersburg; six granddaughters, Courtney (Duke) Holmes, Taylor Pierson, Paige Pierson, Lina Pierson, Antonia and Graciela Chavarria; two sisters, Rebecca Pierson of Arizona, and Connie (Robert) Peters of Grundy Center; a brother, William Pierson of Waterloo; and 12 great-grandchildren

Preceded in death by: his father.

Memorials: to the family.

Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Celebration First Assembly of God Church, Waterloo, with burial at Waterloo Cemetery with full military rites accorded. The family requests that everyone wear casual clothing to the service. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at Kearns Funeral Service as well as on hour before services on Tuesday at the church.

He was an active member of Celebration First Assembly of God Church in Waterloo and truly enjoyed time spent there. Robert was a member of the UAW and enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson as well as hunting.

