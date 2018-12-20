(1956-2018)
INDEPENDENCE — Robert Paul Johnson Sr., 62, of Independence, died Monday, Dec. 17, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids after suffering a heart attack at home.
He was born Oct. 23, 1956, in Independence, son of Daryl Sr. and Sandy Johnson. He married Dawn Cue on June 24, 1978, in Independence; they later divorced. For the past 17 years, Bob and Tiny Brayton have shared their lives together while living in Independence.
Bob graduated from high school in Independence in 1975 and served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1975-85, with tours in California, Okinawa, Japan and Camp Lejeune, N.C. After his military service, Bob returned to Iowa and worked heavy equipment construction with Rampart and McAninch, traveling on projects throughout the Midwest. He started at John Deere Waterloo Works in January 2007.
He was a member of UAW 838 for the past 12 years.
Survived by: his life partner, Tiny; a son, Rob (Pam) Johnson of Cedar Falls; a daughter, Mandy (Nathan) Ritter of Hazleton; a grandson, Tayt Robert Johnson of Independence; his stepchildren, Tracey (Brent) Brunssen of Atkins and Adam (Traci) Brayton of Independence; stepgrandchildren, Jordyn, Lea and Nash Brunssen and Cameron, Kinley, Quin and Kate Brayton; his mother; and two brothers, Daryl Johnson Jr. (Mary Kay) and Larry Johnson (Kelly), and a sister, Debbie (Randy) Blin, all of Independence.
Preceded in death by: his father; a brother, Kevin; and his grandparents.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 22, at First Presbyterian Church, with burial in Mount Hope Cemetery, both in Independence. Friends may call for visitation from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21, at White Funeral Home, Independence, with a 6:30 p.m. military service.
Condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.
Bob and Tiny have enjoyed time with family, home projects, NASCAR, the Green Bay Packers and Iowa Hawkeyes, playing bags, cooking and grilling, casino trips and a cold beer. Bob thoroughly enjoyed Christmas, and through the Iowa Organ Donor Network some recipients will be getting Christmas miracle gifts this year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.