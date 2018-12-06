WAVERLY — Robert Paul Brandt, 87, of Waverly, died Tuesday, Dec. 4, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.
He was born Feb. 27, 1931, in Waverly, son of Paul and Dorothy (Bills) Brandt. On Feb. 10, 1952, he married Dorothy Wedemeier at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Artesian.
He graduated from the Waverly High School. Robert and his wife made their home in rural Waverly, where they farmed together, and Bob also drove a truck for GMT in Waverly. He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly.
Survived by: his wife of Denver; four sons, Dennis (Carla) Brandt of Denver, Dale (Connie) Brandt of Waverly, David (Barbara) Brandt of Urbandale and Donald (Claudette) Brandt of Washburn; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Ronald “Ronnie” (Karen) Brandt of Waverly.
Preceded in death by: his parents.
Services: noon Saturday, Dec. 8, at Bartels Good Shepherd Chapel, Waverly, preceded by visitation from 10 a.m. to noon. Private family burial following the luncheon in Harlington Cemetery, Waverly. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly, is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Bob enjoyed trains, dogs, dancing and traveling out West.
