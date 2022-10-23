 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Robert Nuehring

October 15, 2022

Robert Nuehring, age 82, passed away on October 15, 2022. Robert was a Veteran and will be laid to rest at Fort Sill National Cemetery.

Robert served in the Army as an airborne field artilleryman. After his military service, he met and married Dorothy Crosier on June 23, 1962.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Mabel Nuehring; sisters, Cornelia Roth, Georgia Bruns, and Carol Ryan; and a brother, Oliver Nuehring.

Robert is survived by his wife of 60 years, Dorothy Nuehring; daughter, Patricia Nuehring; grandson, Devin Britcher; sister, Beverly Brockman.

