(1926-2019)

CEDAR FALLS -- Robert Dale Newby, 92, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, April 5, at Western Home Communities-Windhaven Assisted Living.

Robert was born Aug. 2, 1926, in Chicago, Ill., son of Raymond & Viola (Koch) Newby. He married Wanda Harden on July 24, 1948, in Cedar Falls. Robert served in the U. S. Navy during WWII and trained as a Navy Quartermaster in Farragut, Idaho. Bob was a Past Commander of Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49. He was a auto technician, retiring in 1989.

Survivors: his wife; his son, Stephen Kreg (Gayle) Newby of Lebanon, Ohio; two daughters, Sheryl Kae (Marvin) Borcherding of Emmons, Minn., and Sheila Kim (Hal) Johnson of Omaha, Neb.; eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: his parents; one brother, Donald Newby; and his sister, Beverly McEuen.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 12, at Nazareth Lutheran Church. Inurnment will be in Fairview Cemetery with Military Honors conducted by Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to the church or Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49.

Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

