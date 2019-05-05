Robert N. Daringer Sr.

(1940-2019)
WATERLOO — Robert Norman Daringer Sr., 78, of Waterloo, died Monday, April 29, at Maple Manor Village, Aplington, of natural causes.
He was born Dec. 8, 1940, in Waterloo to Ralph and Effie (Eifert) Daringer. He married Barbara A. Bahr in April of 1968; she preceded him in death on July 11, 2016.
He graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1957 and then served in the U.S. Marines Corps. Robert raced cars for a couple years and then worked in the foundry at John Deere Tractor Works until the late 1990’s. He then worked as a roofer with two of his sons until fully retiring in 2007. He was a member of UAW Local 838.
Survived by: five sons, Michael (Laura) Johnson of Kentucky, Billy (Donna) Daringer of Waterloo, Robert Daringer Jr. of Madison, Wis., David Daringer of Portage, Wis., and Kevin “Scott” (Dawn) Daringer of Evansdale; six daughters, Dawn Johnson and Jodi (Cory) Bradley, both of Waterloo, Melissa (Tony) Clark of Elk Run Heights, Toni Jo (Dennis) Daringer-Smith of Casper, Wyo., Kathy of Charles City and Penny of Waterloo; 63 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Betty of Des Moines and Hazel (Ronald Sr.) of Cedar Falls; and four brothers, Richard of Cedar Falls, Ralph Jr. of Davenport, Lewis (Joyce) of Waterloo and Billy of Cedar Falls.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; a son, Randy; two grandsons, Trent Allen Clark and Anthony Marvin Clark; two great-grandsons, Taylor James Tovar and Cory Michael Tovar; and a brother, Gary.
Family directed graveside services: will be held at Garden of Memories Cemetery at a later date. Kearns Funeral Service—Kimball Chapel, Waterloo, was in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
Robert enjoyed bowling, golfing and reading.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.