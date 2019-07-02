{{featured_button_text}}
Robert Meier

(1933-2019)

DENVER — Robert Harvey Meier, 85, of Denver, died Saturday, June 29, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

He was born on Aug. 24, 1933, in Readlyn, son of Harvey and Lily (Wehling) Meier.

Bob graduated from Denver High School in 1951, worked for Borden’s Ice Cream until October 1954, and then entered the U.S. Navy, serving until 1956. He graduated from Gates Business College in Waterloo and then started his career at John Deere, retiring as a supervisor in 1985. He continued working on contract with John Deere for another 10 years.

Bob was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Denver, Mended Hearts, Denver American Legion, and a 19-year-plus volunteer at Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo.

Survived by: five children, Kimberly (Junior) Sparks of Cedar Rapids, Todd (Aida) Meier of Waterloo, Stephen (Amy) Meier of Remington, Va., Stephanie (David) Phillips of Front Royal, Va., and Michael Meier of Nokesville, Va.; 13 grandchildren, Zerina, Jeremy, Jennifer, Bryan, Kimmy, Robin, Emily, Matthew, Joey, Kayla, Chris, Mercedes, and Hunter; 16 great-grandchildren; a sister, Elizabeth “Betty” (Donald) Price of Ankeny; and two nephews, Dr. Bradley (Judy) Price of Marshalltown and Thomas Price of Ankeny.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, at St. John Lutheran Church and at Fairview Cemetery, both in Denver, where the Denver American Legion will perform honors. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. today, July 2, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver, and an hour and a half before the service on Wednesday.

Memorials: may be directed to St. John Lutheran Church, Allen Hospital, or donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Bob was an avid Iowa Hawkeye football and basketball fan. Bob’s greatest enjoyment was time spent with family and friends. He also enjoyed: fishing trips to Minnesota and Canada; keeping his yard immaculate; and gardening, where he loved to share his harvest with others.

