Robert McInerny

May 22, 1941-September 18, 2022

LINCOLN,NE-Robert McInerny, (81) of Lincoln, Nebraska, formerly of Jesup, Iowa and Burlington, Iowa died (September 18, 2022) in Lincoln, Nebraska. He was born May 22, 1941, in Burlington, Iowa, son of Thomas and Frances (Shumate) McInerny.

Bob spent his career in broadcasting, managing radio stations in Waterloo, Iowa, Tallahassee, Florida and Lincoln, Nebraska. He was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs, Nebraska Cornhuskers, and Iowa Hawkeyes. He was a true outdoorsman enjoying hunting, fishing pointing dogs and gardening. Bob was former president of the Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club; a member of the American Contract Bridge League and he achieved Life Master status with the American Contract Bridge League.

Bob is survived by his wife, Sara McInerny of Lincoln, Nebraska; his son Christopher (Heidi) McInerny of Lincoln, Nebraska; his daughter Amy (John) Andersen of El Dorado Hills, California and five grandchildren, Berkley, Riley, and Finn McInerny, Noah, and Meredith Andersen. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandmother.

A Celebration of Bob's life will be December 28, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church of Jesup, Iowa.

Memorials in lieu of flowers to the Jesup, Iowa Public Library, or Jesup Community Public School District for the Amish Rural Schools.

