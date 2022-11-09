 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Robert McInerny

Robert McInerny

May 22, 1941-September 18, 2022

LINCOLN-Robert McInerny, (81) of Lincoln, Nebraska, formerly of Jesup, Iowa and Burlington, Iowa died (September 18, 2022) in Lincoln, Nebraska.

A Celebration of Bob’s life will be December 28, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church of Jesup, Iowa.

Memorials in lieu of flowers to the Jesup, Iowa Public Library, or Jesup Community Public School District for the Amish Rural Schools.

Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.

