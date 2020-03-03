Robert McBride II

(1968-2020)

OELWEIN — Robert Allen McBride II, 51, of Oelwein, died Saturday, Feb. 29, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City.

He was born April 29, 1968, in Waterloo, son of Robert Allen Sr. and Sharon Voter McBride.

Robert was longtime welder in the area.

Survivors: two sons, Justin McBride of Waterloo and Luke McBride of Waterloo; four brothers, Michael (Cathy) McBride of Hampton, Va., Tim (Barb) McBride of Denver, Brian (Kim) McBride of Waterloo and Steven (Bobbi Jo) McBride of Waterloo; four sisters, Patti (Rick) Dietl of Cedar Falls, Colleen Lemons of Cedar Falls, Kathleen Ott of Oelwein, and Kelly Watts of Waterloo; his longtime companion, Denise Munoz of Oelwein; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his parents; a brother, Bruce McBride; and a nephew, Alex Lemons.

Services: Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, Waterloo, where there will be a family prayer service at 6:45 p.m.

Memorials: to the family.

Online condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com

