(1928-2018)
WATERLOO — Robert Mastain, 90, of Waterloo, died Sunday, Nov. 18, at NorthCrest Specialty Care.
He was born April 26, 1928, in Waterloo, son of Glenn and Viola Arter Mastain. He married Darlene Kehe on Aug. 12, 1956, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Denver; she died Aug. 7, 2017.
He graduated from Hudson High School in 1946 and attended Gates Business College in Waterloo. Mr. Mastain worked briefly in the foundry at John Deere and then moved to the family farm in Waterloo where he farmed for 35 years, retiring in 1991. He was a member of St. Timothy Lutheran Church in Hudson where he was a former trustee. He was a Farm Bureau member and had served as township director. He also was a member of the John Deere Two Cylinder Club.
Survived by: a daughter, Kathryn Williams of Waterloo; two sons, Kenneth Mastain of Waterloo and Scott Mastain of Des Moines; a son-in-law, John Williams of Atkinson, Ill.; and a stepgrandson, Michael (Mahlon) Williams.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; and a brother, Allen Mastain.
Memorial services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 21, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo, with burial at a later date in Hudson Cemetery. Visitation will be for an hour before services at the funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed to Hudson Community Library, Hudson Fire Department or St. Timothy Lutheran Church.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
Robert enjoyed reading, traveling and playing cards with family and friends.
