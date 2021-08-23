 Skip to main content
Robert M. Schmidt
Robert M. Schmidt

December 6, 1936-August 20, 2021

WATERLOO-Robert M. Schmidt, 84 of Waterloo died, Friday, August 20, 2021, at Unity Point—Allen Hospital. He was born December 6, 1936, in Delhi, Iowa, son of Paul F. and Mona L. (Michael) Schmidt. Robert joined the United States Marine Corp after high school, receiving an Honorable Discharge. He married Judith I. Huftill on June 8, 1957, in Manchester. She died August 25, 2020. He worked at John Deere as a Welder for over 30 years, retiring in 1990. Robert enjoyed shooting, golf, fishing and hunting. He is survived by his children: Vikki and Kathy Schmidt both of Waterloo,

Robin (Mike) Birkholz of Boonville, MO. 4 grandchildren, Valerie, Seth, Sarah and Curtis; 7 great grandchildren, Miah, Amber, Spencer, Rand, Racer, Ashton and Camden. Sister, Dana Kelley, Monticello. Preceded in death by his wife, and son, Robert M. Schmidt. Brother Paul Schmidt. Family Inurnment will be held at a later date in the Evergreen Cemetery in Delhi.

Memorials: may be directed to the family. Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel in charge of arrangements 319-233-3146. www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.

