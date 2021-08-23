WATERLOO-Robert M. Schmidt, 84 of Waterloo died, Friday, August 20, 2021, at Unity Point—Allen Hospital. He was born December 6, 1936, in Delhi, Iowa, son of Paul F. and Mona L. (Michael) Schmidt. Robert joined the United States Marine Corp after high school, receiving an Honorable Discharge. He married Judith I. Huftill on June 8, 1957, in Manchester. She died August 25, 2020. He worked at John Deere as a Welder for over 30 years, retiring in 1990. Robert enjoyed shooting, golf, fishing and hunting. He is survived by his children: Vikki and Kathy Schmidt both of Waterloo,