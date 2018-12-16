(1960-2018)
LA PORTE CITY — Robert M. Mether, 58, of La Porte City, died at home Wednesday, Dec. 12.
He was born April 15, 1960, in Iowa City, son of Venice and Betty Bryant Mether. He married Julie Levendusky on Nov. 29, 1980, in Waterloo.
Robert enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1979. After six years in the military he started his lifelong career as an over-the-road truck driver. After many years of hard work he started Mether Trucking Co. in 2000. In 2016 Robert handed over the company to his oldest son, Daniel.
Survived by: his wife; two sons, Dan (Gina) Mether of Independence and Jamie (Karli South) Mether of Waterloo; a grandson, Wyatt; three brothers, Jim Klar of Benton, Wis., Fritz (Joanne) Klar of Willis, Texas, and Tom (Theresa) Mether of Nashville, Tenn.; and two sisters, Chris (Ron) Schlosser of Dubuque and Ronda (Mike) Deeds of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: his parents, Venice and Betty Methe; biological mother, Katheryn Jerrett; and a brother, Joe Klar.
Services: 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 17, at New Beginnings First Wesleyan Church in Waterloo, with burial at Gresham Cemetery, rural Dunkerton, with full military rites by the Waterloo AMVETS Post 19, Evansdale AMVETS Post 31 and the Iowa Army Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. today, Dec. 16, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, Waterloo, and for an hour before services at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Bob loved being around friends and family. He liked working around the shop. He enjoyed flying, and going to NASCAR races. One of the most enjoyable things Bob loved is to be with his grandson, Wyatt. Apart from family, Bob was known to give a hand to anyone in need.
