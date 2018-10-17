Try 1 month for 99¢
Robert M. Mayer

Robert Mayer

WATERLOO — Robert M. Mayer, 67, of Waterloo, died at home Saturday, Oct. 13.

He was born Sept. 7, 1951, in Waterloo, son of Verelyn and Rita Keefe Mayer. He married Vickie Doyle on May 17, 1985, in Waterloo. They were later divorced.

Bob was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in the U.S. Navy. He was employed with the U.S. Navy and the Postal Service for 30 years.

Survivors include: two daughters, Autumn (Tim) Peterson and Randi Mayer, both of Waterloo; seven grandchildren, Leah, Lilly, Lexie, Lacie, Addison, Dakota and Carter; his mother of Waterloo; and two sisters, Verla (Ronnie) Green of Murfreesboro, Tenn., and Vicki (Russ) Dabney of Cedar Falls.

Preceded in death by: his father; a brother, Randall Mayer; and his ex-wife, Vickie Mayer.

Memorial services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, with inurnment in Mount Olivet Cemetery, where full military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 138, Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 1623 and the U. S. Navy Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19, and for an hour before services on Saturday.

Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgraurp.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Robert M. Mayer (1951-2018)
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments