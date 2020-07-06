Robert Lund

Robert H. Lund, 95, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, July 2, 2020, at UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital in Waterloo. He was born May 30, 1925, in Cedar Falls, the son of Hans and Ellan (Pedersen) Lund. Robert married Virginia Heisterkamp on October 6, 1946 at St. John Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during WW II in the European Theatre. Robert worked for the Iowa Department of Transportation, plowing snow, mowing and maintaining the highways. He was a 50 year member of Black Hawk Masonic Lodge #65 in Cedar Falls.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia Lund, of Cedar Falls; two sons, Thomas (Margaret) Lund of Coppell, Texas and Richard (Kathleen) Lund of Anchorage, Alaska; a daughter-in-law, Diana Lund, of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota; six grandchildren, Travis, Nicholas, Laysia, Paul, Matthew and Bradley, and two great grandchildren, Rylan and Kinley Lund.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; a son, James Lund; three brothers, George, Arthur and Ernest Lund, and a sister, Lillian Morfort.
Services will be 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home & Cremation Service with Military Honors conducted by Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49. Private inurnment will be at Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens at a later date. Private inurnment will be at Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens at a later date. Memorials may be directed to VFW. DUE TO COVID-19, THOSE ATTENDING THE SERVICE ARE REQUIRED TO BRING AND WEAR A MASK AND TO SOCIAL DISTANCE. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
