Robert Lewis 72 years passed December 31, 2019 of natural causes. He was born on July 1, 1947 to parents James Lewis SR and Florence Moore Lewis.
He married Willie Bell Lewis December 31, 1995.
Robert was raised by his Aunt Fannie she moved the family to Iowa in the 1970. Robert service in the army, he was a veteran in the Vietnam war. He was employed by Hawkeye community College later he worked for Eagle Ottawa.
Robert loved his family, he had a laugh and a smile along with a sense of humor that we will never forget. Robert joined Antioch Baptist Church he loved to fellowship.
He leaves to cherish his memories; his wife, three daughters; Kathy Lewis of Cedar Rapids Iowa, Monique Parish of Waterloo, Latonia Colhoun of Davenport Iowa: three sons Edward (Krystal) Madlock of Waterloo, Marcus (Mandy) of Iowa city, Robert Lewis Jr. of Phoenix: two sisters Florence Ison of Marston Missouri, Mary (Ezard Charles) of Malden Missouri: 17 grandchildren
Preceded in death: his parents, twin brother, Robert L. Hill, Lugust Lewis, James Lewis, Willie Lewis, Arbie Lewis:
Four sisters: Mamie Lewis, Fannie Lewis, Lizzie Lewis, Martha Balkmon
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.