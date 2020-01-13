Robert Lewis 72 years passed December 31, 2019 of natural causes. He was born on July 1, 1947 to parents James Lewis SR and Florence Moore Lewis.

He married Willie Bell Lewis December 31, 1995.

Robert was raised by his Aunt Fannie she moved the family to Iowa in the 1970. Robert service in the army, he was a veteran in the Vietnam war. He was employed by Hawkeye community College later he worked for Eagle Ottawa.

Robert loved his family, he had a laugh and a smile along with a sense of humor that we will never forget. Robert joined Antioch Baptist Church he loved to fellowship.

He leaves to cherish his memories; his wife, three daughters; Kathy Lewis of Cedar Rapids Iowa, Monique Parish of Waterloo, Latonia Colhoun of Davenport Iowa: three sons Edward (Krystal) Madlock of Waterloo, Marcus (Mandy) of Iowa city, Robert Lewis Jr. of Phoenix: two sisters Florence Ison of Marston Missouri, Mary (Ezard Charles) of Malden Missouri: 17 grandchildren

Preceded in death: his parents, twin brother, Robert L. Hill, Lugust Lewis, James Lewis, Willie Lewis, Arbie Lewis:

Four sisters: Mamie Lewis, Fannie Lewis, Lizzie Lewis, Martha Balkmon

