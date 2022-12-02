CEDAR FALLS-Robert Leo “Bob” Babcock, 88, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at UnityPoint Allen Hospital in Waterloo. He was born May 15, 1934 in Waverly, Iowa, the son of Dick and Mary (Harrington) Babcock. Bob married Joan Cook on October 3, 1953 in Cedar Falls. She preceded him in death on July 26, 2011. Bob was a graduate of Cedar Falls High School and served honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was Plant Supervisor at Bantam in Waverly, Iowa and later worked at the Physical Plant at UNI. Bob was one of the founding members of the Cedar Falls Karate Club and was a member of the Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed car shows, where he often showed his 1963 black Corvair, and liked watching Wheel of Fortune, The Price Is Right and Jeopardy.