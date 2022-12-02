May 15, 1934-November 30, 2022
CEDAR FALLS-Robert Leo “Bob” Babcock, 88, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at UnityPoint Allen Hospital in Waterloo. He was born May 15, 1934 in Waverly, Iowa, the son of Dick and Mary (Harrington) Babcock. Bob married Joan Cook on October 3, 1953 in Cedar Falls. She preceded him in death on July 26, 2011. Bob was a graduate of Cedar Falls High School and served honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was Plant Supervisor at Bantam in Waverly, Iowa and later worked at the Physical Plant at UNI. Bob was one of the founding members of the Cedar Falls Karate Club and was a member of the Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed car shows, where he often showed his 1963 black Corvair, and liked watching Wheel of Fortune, The Price Is Right and Jeopardy.
Bob is survived by his son, Kerry Babcock, of Cedar Falls; three daughters, Sheilah (Robin) Nunnally of Cedar Falls, Tammy Holly of Rogers, Arkansas, and Tara (Rex) Meyer of Waterloo; 15 grandchildren, 44 great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren; a brother, Mike (Christine) Babcock, of Houston, Texas and a sister, Coleen Ackerman, of Shell Rock, Iowa.
He was preceded in death by his wife and parents; two sons, Shawn and Kevin Babcock; two grandsons, Joshua and Jeramy Hummel; a granddaughter, Shelly Babcock; a brother and his wife, Jim & Naomi Babcock, and a brother-in-law, Merlin Ackerman.
Services will be 11:00 am Monday, December 5, 2022, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, with burial at Greenwood Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Military honors will be conducted by Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49. Visitation will be 2—5:00 pm Sunday at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the family. www.DahlFuneralHome.com
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.