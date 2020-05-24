× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GREENE: Funeral Service for Robert Lee Schroeder, 83, of Greene, will be broadcast Live on YouTube, Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. from Retz Funeral Home in Greene. There will be no visitation due to the Covid 19 Virus. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Greene with Veteran's Honors. Those wishing to honor Robert by joining in the cemetery procession should line up at the funeral home by 2:30 p.m. We ask that everyone remain in their cars at the cemetery.

Robert was born on May 31, 1936 in Greene, Butler County, Iowa, son of Herman and Ella (Hilmer) Schroeder and died Friday, May 22, 2020 at his home in Greene with his beloved wife at his side.

Robert was baptized, confirmed and later married at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Greene.

Robert attended Greene High School. As a young man he worked for local farmers and later doing tiling for Keith Zurcher. After attending Wartburg College in Waverly for two years he worked for the Forestry Service in Idaho.

Robert was drafted into the United States Army and served in Germany for two years. Upon return to the United States he served in the Reserves for an additional four years.