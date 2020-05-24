GREENE: Funeral Service for Robert Lee Schroeder, 83, of Greene, will be broadcast Live on YouTube, Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. from Retz Funeral Home in Greene. There will be no visitation due to the Covid 19 Virus. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Greene with Veteran's Honors. Those wishing to honor Robert by joining in the cemetery procession should line up at the funeral home by 2:30 p.m. We ask that everyone remain in their cars at the cemetery.
Robert was born on May 31, 1936 in Greene, Butler County, Iowa, son of Herman and Ella (Hilmer) Schroeder and died Friday, May 22, 2020 at his home in Greene with his beloved wife at his side.
Robert was baptized, confirmed and later married at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Greene.
Robert attended Greene High School. As a young man he worked for local farmers and later doing tiling for Keith Zurcher. After attending Wartburg College in Waverly for two years he worked for the Forestry Service in Idaho.
Robert was drafted into the United States Army and served in Germany for two years. Upon return to the United States he served in the Reserves for an additional four years.
Robert was united in marriage to Marilyn Wiltse on June 15, 1963. They were blessed with two sons. The couple lived in Waterloo, then Washburn, and finally moved to Greene in November 2008.
While residing in the Waterloo area Bob worked for Herrick Refrigeration building pickup campers. Later, he became a Clerk for the Main Post Office in Waterloo. Eventually, Bob ran the Evansdale Post Office until his retirement in 1998.
During their early marriage Bob and Marilyn were members of Trinity Lutheran Church in Waterloo; then Redeemer Lutheran Church in Washburn and finally St. Peter Lutheran in Greene.
Bob and Marilyn served with the “Meals On Wheels” program. Bob was active with the Boy Scouts in Washburn; especially while his boys were young. He enjoyed playing 500, fishing with family and friends and even got involved with quilting at St. Peter Lutheran Church.
Living family members include his loving wife of 56 years, Marilyn of Greene; two sons: Bryon (Lynne) Waterford, WI; John (Dallas), Farley, IA; seven grandchildren: Jill (Dennis)Witte, Marc (Daniel Eastman) Schroeder, Adam (Lindsay), Jennifer (Benjamin) Pepin, Scott Schroeder, Dustin Schroeder, Robert Schroeder, six great-grandchildren; a sister, Verna Brott, Benson MN; a brother, Roy (Trudee) Schroeder, Saratoga, WY and many nieces and nephews.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Dwight, Dale, Howard, Carroll, and Earl; and sister, Rowena Swedlund.
Memorials may be directed to the family at P.O. Box 445, Greene, Iowa 50636-0445.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Retz Funeral Home, 519 N. First St. Greene. 641-823-4457 www.retzfh.com
