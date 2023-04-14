August 31, 1932-April 12, 2023

CEDAR FALLS–Robert Lee “Bob” Abel, age 90, passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at his home in Cedar Falls.

He was born August 31, 1932, in Clermont, Iowa, the son of Wayne and Gretchen (Dohrer) Abel. He graduated from Waterloo West High School. On August 16, 1959, Bob was united in marriage to Barbara Wilder. She preceded him in death on May 17, 2014. Bob worked for John Deere until his retirement in 1993.

Bob is survived by his daughter, Janice (John) Ackelson of Ankeny; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; two nephews, David (Lynda) Kitner of Garrison and Wayne Kitner of LaPorte City; a niece, Melody (Dave) Rodas of Edgewood; and many great nieces and nephews.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 9:30-11 a.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls. Inurnment with graveside service will follow at Garden of Memories in Waterloo at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Memorials may be directed to the family. Online guestbook at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.